Carter Jonas expands Shropshire team with two new graduates

Carter Jonas, the national property consultancy, has enhanced its rural team working out of the firm’s Shropshire office with the appointment of Isabel Speakman and Sam Betteley.

Speakman returns to Carter Jonas as a graduate surveyor, having undertaken an internship with the business last year. Speakman grew up in Herefordshire and graduated from Royal Agricultural University in 2017 with a degree in Rural Estate Management following an undergraduate degree in Human Geography at Cardiff University.

As well as receiving comprehensive training throughout the graduate programme, Speakman will work alongside colleagues providing a variety of estate management, valuation and professional services in south Shropshire and Herefordshire. Carter Jonas has a strong presence in these markets, advising a large portfolio of private and public sector clients including Hereford Diocese which appointed the team in 2016 to manage its glebe land totalling 1,309 agricultural acres located across these regions.

Betteley joins the team as a graduate minerals surveyor. Having graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in Geological Sciences, he is currently studying towards a Masters in Real Estate from University College of Estate Management. As part of the national Minerals team, Betteley will assist with the management of a large portfolio of mineral assets on behalf of landowners across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Cheshire. His activities include the day to day management of individual sites and a range of other property related work such as lease negotiations, valuations and option agreements across the country. Betteley has experience in providing minerals safeguarding assessments, topographical surveying, subsidence monitoring and site investigation.

Harry Torrance, Partner, Carter Jonas Shrewsbury, said:

“It is extremely encouraging to welcome Isabel and Sam to our team, particularly following such a positive six months in which we moved to a new office to support our multi-disciplinary work across the Welsh Marches and West Midlands.

“Both Isabel and Sam have experience of the specialist sectors in which we operate, strong local knowledge and a determination to learn more. These are vital attributes that will help us enhance the services and advice that we provide to clients across the region, and I have no doubt that both will become significant members of our growing team.”

