Shropshire family step up celebrations for 50th year of running local pharmacies

A group of family run pharmacies in Shropshire are celebrating their 50th anniversary date this month.

Martin Lunt, managing director of Lunts Pharmacies which has two stores in Shrewsbury as well as stores in Craven Arms and Pontesbury, has been looking through the archives to see how the business has changed.

The company was launched by his parents Ken and Joan Lunt at 21 Castle Street, Shrewsbury, on July 1 1968.

To celebrate the golden anniversary Lunts Pharmacies is running a raffle throughout July – giving out free tickets to customers to be in with a chance to win one of four spa days they are giving away.

Martin, who’s wife Christine is also responsible for accounts, IT and HR at the business, is hoping plenty of customers across the county join in to celebrate.

“Our business is rooted in health and wellbeing, giving the people of Shropshire advice and medicine and many other products,” he said.

“We are committed to the communities we serve and value each and every one of our customers, so, to emphasise this point, we’re launching a celebratory competition to win a spa day. Something that will really help you to relax and help with wellbeing.”

One ‘Time 4 indulgence’ Spa Day for two people at the Albrighton Hall Hotel will be given away by each of the four pharmacies. The winners of the prizes, worth £200 each, will be drawn on Tuesday 31 July at midday.

“This is the first time we have ever done something like this and we are very excited,” Martin added.

“Looking back through the old pictures shows just how far we have come and it is very nostalgic for me to see the changes, having grown up with the business at the centre of our family.”

“Our golden anniversary year is shaping up to be a real celebration with plenty of people involved and the business continuing to go from strength to strength,” Martin added.

Lunts has also had a special 50th anniversary logo printed on all their delivery vans, paper bags, stickers and on many signs.

The anniversary comes on the back of a successful year – Lunts gave out a record number of flu jabs over winter and the current hayfever season is prompting a lot of people to seek advice too.

Since the launch in 1968, seven branches were opened in total but three have closed, including the original Castle Street shop. Four remain to bring vital services to communities.

The range of products on offer has expanded and last year two pharmacists became qualified to administer travel vaccinations as well.

Martin’s father Ken added: “I am very pleased to see the business continue to grow.

“Lunts is proud to be able to play an ever-increasing role these days and take the pressure off GPs, A&E departments and the NHS. That was part of the reason why I set up Lunts Pharmacies those many years ago and we are still playing a vital role.

“A lot of things people used to make an appointment to see their GP about or paid a visit to A&E for can be dealt with more quickly and efficiently without tying up these vital services who are there to deal with more serious conditions.

“Martin has been involved in the running of the company for 38 years but my wife and I do still take a keen interest in it, we are extremely proud of what we have achieved and what we have brought to the community.”

