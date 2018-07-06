Shropshire companies named for not paying minimum wage

Three Shropshire companies who underpaid the legal minimum wage were today named by the Government.

The list, released by the Business Department, named Kare Plus National Limited, Abacus (Dawley) Ltd and Image on Food Limited for failing to pay the minimum wage – which ranges from £3.70 for apprentices to £7.83 for over 25s.

The list showed that 239 employers across the UK underpaid 22,400 workers by a total of £1.44m.

Employers underpaid workers by taking deductions from wages for uniforms, underpaying apprentices and failing to pay travel time.

The back pay identified by HMRC was for more workers than in any previous single naming list and has generated record fines of £1.97m.

The earliest underpayment dated back to 2011, with the most recent happening this year.

Business Minister Andrew Griffiths said:

“Our priority is making sure workers know their rights and are getting the pay they worked hard for. Employers who don’t do the right thing face fines as well as being hit with the bill for backpay.

“The UK’s lowest paid workers have had the fastest wage growth in 20 years thanks to the introduction of the National Living Wage and today’s list serves as a reminder to all employers to check they are getting their workers’ pay right.”

The government is currently running a campaign to raise awareness of the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates, which increased on 1 April 2018, as well as encouraging workers who have been underpaid to complain to HMRC. The campaign website has had more than 600,000 visits since the campaign kicked off on 1 April.

Employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates and face financial penalties of up to 200% of arrears, capped at £20,000 per worker.

