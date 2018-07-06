Online support ticks all the boxes for charities

A Shropshire IT firm is to come to the rescue of charities struggling with their online offerings.

Six Ticks has launched its charity division to overhaul the websites, systems, social media and mobile apps of voluntary sector organisations.

They hope to ensure volunteers aren’t priced out of an industry which often focuses on ‘big business’ – and a former fundraising and communications manager with more than a decade of experience working directly for charities is heading up the team.

Shelley Norris is Institute of Fundraising qualified and is offering free digital reviews to analyse site security, mobile friendliness and effectiveness of online content.

She has already completed free reviews with the Severn Hospice, Signal and The Hive charities in Shrewsbury as well as with Homestart Shropshire.

She said: “Six Ticks isn’t your ordinary IT company. We believe charities deserve professional standard, yet affordable, web design and digital services.

“We are committed to providing innovative, enterprise-level systems for voluntary organisations, which will help them flourish in the digital world we live in.

“For charities, it’s even more important to get their online presence right – without that, they’re not being seen by the right people at the right time and could be missing out on donations and support as a result.”

Assistance is available for all voluntary organisations, whether they’re just starting out and trying to get their heads round terms such as SEO and CRM, or whether they’ve got an existing website which is now tired and in need of replacing.

Pauline Wonders, strategic director of the Family Gateway charity, said: “I have been working with Six Ticks for almost a year now.

“As a charity leader I need to be careful about my choice of providers from a value for money and sensitivity perspective and I couldn’t be more impressed by the Six Ticks team.

“They are knowledgeable, proactive, creative and fun to work with. My website content is now more engaging and my own knowledge of website design and application has improved to a point where I am much more considered about how to use it to best effect.”

Rather than an ‘off the shelf’ solution, which won’t work for every company, the team at Six Ticks meets exact requirements to enable organisations to get the most out of their websites and apps.

For more information or call the team on 01743 627007.

