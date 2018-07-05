Ocean team scale three of UK’s highest peaks in 24 hours for charity

Three adventurous men from Ocean Telecom have raised £3540 by scaling the UK’s three highest mountains in under 24 hours.

Jeremy Rose, Sean Bolas and Robin Talbot who all work together at the telecoms firm on Maesbury Road Industrial Estate took on the Three Peaks challenge for The Movement Centre charity in Oswestry.

They were joined by colleagues Darren Lavender and Simon Calloway who volunteered to drive the long miles between each mountain.

The dynamic team spent the months leading up to the challenge fundraising around the industrial estate to reach the total and money continues to come in from supporters.

Speaking after completing the challenge, Jeremy Rose said: “We started at 8am on Friday morning at Ben Nevis, we managed to get up and down in four hours 40 minutes. There was even some snow at the top to cool us down. After, we headed straight to Scafell Pike in the Lake District, but hit bad traffic and lost 30 minutes of our time.

“We started climbing Scafell Pike, the weather was fine and the traditional mist and rain of the Lake District didn’t show up. We had to really push ourselves to climb this due to the loss of time and instead of our scheduled time of four hours to get up and down we managed to do it in three hours 20 minutes by climbing as fast as we could.

“We then drove through the night to Snowdon, however with the M6 closed, we were diverted losing 40 minutes of time. Arriving at Snowdon the adrenaline kicked in and we managed to get up and down in three hours 50 minutes, completing the challenge in a very respectable 22 hours 50 minutes.

“My favourite mountain was definitely Scafell Pike, it was the toughest but the most satisfying to conquer in such a short time. As well as being a fantastic team building exercise, we’re all really pleased to have raised so much money for The Movement Centre.”

Victoria Handbury-Madin, head of fundraising and marketing at The Movement Centre said: “Completing the Three Peaks Challenge is a fantastic achievement, one that the team from Ocean Telecom took on with amazing enthusiasm. The Movement Centre are delighted to be Ocean Telecom’s Charity Partner and we are extremely grateful for their fantastic support. As a charity, we rely on the kind support of donors and fundraisers, which is why the funds raised through the challenge will make such a difference to our work with children with movement disabilities.”

Jeremy ends: “We are absolutely thrilled not only to have completed the challenge as a team, but that our loyal customers supported us so generously. The Movement Centre is a very worthy cause and we are delighted we could help fundraise for them.”

To donate to the fundraising effort, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jeremy-rose3.

