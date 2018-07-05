Experienced disputes lawyer joins Aaron & Partners LLP

Top 200 law firm Aaron & Partners LLP has strengthened its team by recruiting a senior solicitor with more than 20 years’ experience as a law firm Partner.

Stephen Taylor joins the firm’s highly respected Dispute Resolution and Insolvency team working from the firm’s rapidly expanding Shrewsbury office.

Stephen’s areas of expertise cover complex contractual disputes, including disputes arising from corporate transactions, disputes between business owners, directors’ duties, professional negligence claims and property related disputes such as commercial landlord and tenant issues, and claims involving ownership of land.

“I’ve joined an extremely well-respected firm in Aaron & Partners and I’m really excited about the opportunity to assist the growth of the firm’s Shrewsbury office,” said Stephen.

“The disputes team here is recognised nationally for its expertise and quite rightly so. The department has a reputation for delivering high quality, cost effective advice to clients right across the UK.

“I’m also delighted to be joining at such an exciting time. There’s real momentum throughout the firm at the moment and I’m looking forward to playing an important part in helping to shape its continued growth and success in the future.”

Nick Clarke, Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution & Insolvency, added: “Stephen’s appointment is a significant one for us as a firm and a real statement of intent for the Dispute Resolution & Insolvency team generally, and our Shrewsbury office in particular.

“He comes with a wealth of experience and his approach of finding cost effective solutions to difficult problems really complements the existing strengths of our team. We’re delighted that he’s chosen to join us.”

