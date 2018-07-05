Creative agency chooses local contractor to deliver new Telford HQ

Shrewsbury-based Morris Property, has been awarded a £500,000 contract to build a new base for expanding design and marketing agency Kensa Creative at Telford’s Hortonwood West Industrial Estate.

It will be the sixth unit built there by this leading local contractor and will enable Kensa to move from rented premises in Telford to its own purpose-built offices.

The 7,500 sq ft two-storey office block will have space for up to 40 people.

Kensa, a creative design and marketing agency founded in 2010, provides services from traditional graphic design and branding to cutting edge websites, campaigns, video production and interactive media projects. Their clients include global specialists in energy management Schneider Electric, global veterinary brand Dechra, multi-national office supplies giant Lyreco and a host of SME companies across Telford and the wider Midlands.

Scott Clarke, Managing Director at Kensa, said: “Kensa has grown significantly year on year, quickly reaching the point where we can’t squeeze any more people into our current office space. As creatives it has always been our dream to not only own our own building, but to actually design and build it too. Thanks to a partnership with one of our clients, architectural practice biT Group, and Morris Property, we’ve been able to make it a reality and are looking forward to all the exciting possibilities this extra space will bring.”

The steel framed building will be clad on the outside and have a pitched roof with five large roof lights to form a high ceilinged first floor space. It will have a state of the art air source and heat pump heating and cooling systems.

Morris Property will fully fit out the first floor and also form a car park and landscaped grounds.

James West, Chief Operating Officer at Morris Property, said: “We have worked closely with Kensa over recent months to deliver a scheme that suits their specific requirements, timescales and budgets.”

“Kensa chose us to deliver their exciting new home because of our track record at Hortonwood West. We have completed three units there and are working on two further schemes for Telford & Wrekin Council. This latest contract will bring the total number of units we have built at Hortonwood West to six.”

Work is due to start on the Kensa development at the end of May and will take four months to complete.

