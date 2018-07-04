Sell out success for Shropshire County Cricket Pure Telecom Challenge

A prestigious charity cricket and business networking event which attracts more than 700 people each year has become a sell out.

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Pure Telecom Challenge is being held at Wrekin College on July 5. The day not only features a top class cricket star but is also the largest event on the local business calendar.

The event is in its 12th year and has raised more than £250,000 for Shropshire Cricket Club and other good local causes over the past 11 years.

This year’s event is once again sponsored by Pure Telecom, based on Shrewsbury Business Park in Shrewsbury, who have revealed this year’s nominated charity as Shropshire – Macmillan Cancer Support.

David Hayward, Pure Telecom Managing Director, said excitement was growing as the date of the hospitality day draws closer.

“This is always an amazing event and one that so many people love to be around each year,” he said.

“It is an excellent business networking opportunity within the idyllic backdrop of a great day’s cricket and the chance to raise money for charity. Shropshire – Macmillan Cancer Support along with others will benefit from the day.

“We are in the second of our three-year deal with Shropshire County Cricket to sponsor the event and are delighted to say the event has once again sold out – we will once again be welcoming more than 700 people along on the day.

“The generosity of guests on the day never fails to impress, we are grateful for their efforts and hope we can raise as much money as possible on July 5 for such a worthy cause.

“Businesses have come to recognise this annual hospitality day as the ideal venue and surroundings to meet like-minded people and make important business connections which they can build on in the future.

“One of the highlights of the day is the charity auction as our visitors are in with a chance of bidding for some fantastic lots.”

On the field, Shropshire County Cricket Club will be playing an Invitation Xl, while Master of Ceremonies for the day will be former England international Chris Cowdrey.

Cowdrey played county cricket for Kent and Glamorgan and became a radio commentator after retiring from the sport.

