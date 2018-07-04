New service launched to give people independence back

A new service has been launched in Shropshire aimed at “giving people their independence back”.

Liberty Belles provides a safe and reliable care-based transport service with the added extra of the driver being able to support their passenger whilst out and about. It is aimed at people who may need support when visiting the supermarket or going to the doctors, or just on a day out with friends.

The service is a new arm of Sentinel Care Services, based in Telford, and is the brainchild of managing director, Steve Harris.

Steve said: “There are a lot of people out there who feel marooned in their own homes because they don’t need formal care services, but don’t feel confident going out on their own, and their families have busy lives to lead.

“There could be a number of reasons for isolation, poor mobility or just lack of confidence, and what Liberty Belles is all about is giving people their independence back.

“It is principally a care based transportation and companion service, so we don’t just take passengers to their destination and leave them there, we accompany them throughout their journey.

“A classic example is an elderly person who wants to go shopping. Rather than struggling onto a bus, we can take them from their armchair, help them into the vehicle, help them into the supermarket, push their trolley for them, pack their items into the bag, help them back into the car, drive them home and help them back into their armchair – even making them a cup of tea to round things off.

“It’s a companion service but some steps below a care service – it is aimed at people who do not need formal care services, but just need a bit of extra help to get out and about.”

Steve said similar services were being run in other areas of the country, and within Shropshire, but not many had the backing of a care service provider.

“The unique element of Liberty Belles is that it is under the umbrella of Sentinel Care Services, so our staff are all professionally trained and police checked carers,” he added.

“We hope that will give people the confidence that they are in safe, professional hands.

“It is a well-established fact that isolation and loneliness are the biggest problem facing elderly people, and are a major cause of health deterioration – often leading to people having to go into residential care.

“We want to help tackle that, and what better of way of doing it than providing assisted transport so people can leave their home fully confident they have help at hand from a professional carer.”

