Recruitment drive at growing Shropshire building company

A major recruitment drive has been launched by a successful Shropshire building firm.

Galliers Homes, and its sister company Cameron Homes, are looking to fill a range of positions, from apprenticeships to accountants, at their Shrewsbury and Staffordshire offices and other bases.

The firms are set to increase total turnover to £90 million this year and complete around 330 new homes at sites throughout Shropshire and in seven other counties in central England.

“Expansion will continue throughout 2019 so we need to strengthen our teams,” explained chief operations officer Paul Morrissey.

“Last year saw an increase in total staff by almost half, to 130 people, and the opening of a larger Galliers office on Shrewsbury Business Park. We are now launching new offices in Stratford-upon-Avon, Chasetown and the East Midlands.

“Our dynamic progress is good news for the local economy and we are pleased to be in a position to take on more people.

“We are also providing new training facilities in an additional office to ensure that our staff have the skills they require to succeed.”

The new roles include a regional marketing executive based at Galliers’ Shrewsbury office, an internal communications manager, east Midlands sales manager, customer care co-ordinator, management accountant, IT technician, land manager and land and planning graduate, as well as apprenticeships.

“With company growth we are recruiting across all disciplines but are definitely seeing a shortage of bricklayers so are keen to recruit in this trade,” Paul added.

