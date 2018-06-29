State of the art Shrewsbury brewery and bar brought to the market

Battlefield Brewery, incorporating a brewery tap and 7,500 sq ft of bar and restaurant space, in Shrewsbury has been brought to the market through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

Situated on 1.8 acres, the 15,000 sq ft building boasts a modern European style four vessel 25hl brewery designed by Bavarian Brewery Technologies, 250HL of fermentation capacity, an AR2000 Four Roller Mill, a modern and efficient Byworth steam boiler, Moravek CW400 bottling plant, modern keg and cask washing and filling facilities, and a fully fitted laboratory facility.

Installed only three years ago, the high quality brewing equipment can support a significant increase in capacity, providing a platform for further business growth.

The two storey 7,500 sq ft trading area, currently in shell condition, is separated from the brewing area by a large full height picture window, allowing views of the beer production facilities. Currently a fully licensed premise with a 2am licence on Fridays and Saturdays, Battlefield Brewery presents a tremendous opportunity to reconfigure the current layout and incorporate a bar, restaurant, entertainment or events space.

Situated within the Battlefield Enterprise Park, the brewery maintains an excellent trading position immediately opposite a 24 hour Tesco supermarket and the Park & Ride stop with 400 parking spaces, convenient for local shoppers and visitors from further afield.

Established in 2015, Battlefield Brewery, a SALSA accredited operation, brews six high quality beers, which are all casked, kegged and bottled in house and supplied to pubs, bars, restaurants and licensed retailers across the Midlands and the North West of England. Battlefield Brewery has invested in laboratory technology, allowing close control of the brewing and fermentation process, as well as a dedicated administrative software system, ensuring full compliance with HMRC duty requirements.

Neil Morgan, Managing Director – Pubs & Restaurants comments, “The raw shell of Battlefield Brewery presents a rare opportunity to take on a high quality facility and bring to life a fresh business concept, whether a new tap room, pub or a showcase space. We expect to generate interest from existing regional pub groups or brewing companies, looking to create a vertically integrated business and seeking to strengthen their presence in the Midlands and the North.”

Christie & Co is seeking a leasehold asking price of Nil Premium and considering offers for the freehold of Battlefield Brewery.

