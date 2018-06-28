Filmmakers urged to take advantage of £2m fund

Film and TV companies in Shropshire are being urged to make the most of a £2million fund to help put the Midlands on the big screen.

The West Midlands Production Fund has £2.1million available to invest in the production of feature length films and high-end TV dramas from companies based in the area, as well as producers looking to establish a base to film in the region.

The fund – run by Creative England and set up with the support of the European Regional Development Fund – has already helped support a number of award-winning films, including the Bafta-nominated The Girl with all the Gifts.

Marches Growth Hub business support officer Yasmin Sulaman said the fund represented an excellent opportunity for filmmakers across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

“This fund has a terrific track record of supporting the creative industry regionally and helping get some fantastic films onto the big screen.

“As well as helping back The Girl with all the Gifts a couple of years ago, it has also helped support a number of other award-winning films and popular TV programmes such as the BBC dramas Hustle and Line of Duty.

“I would urge anyone from the region who thinks their project might qualify for support to check through the guidelines and make an application.”

The fund can invest up to £500,000 in any one feature film or TV drama project – with the preferred minimum investment being £100,000.

Any investment by the Fund must be matched £ for £ by an equivalent amount of private and/or public sector risk finance, on terms to be agreed.

For details of the guidelines and how to apply visit http://www.creativeengland.co.uk/film-and-tv/production-funding#r1

