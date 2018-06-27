Taxi firm Go Carz acquires Comet Cars in Shrewsbury

Shropshire’s largest taxi firm Go Carz has continued its expansion by merging with rival firm Comet Cars in Shrewsbury.

It means the company now has more than 210 vehicles in Shrewsbury, taking the firm’s total across Shropshire to over 600.

Carl Wilday, managing director of Go Carz, said: “The merger expands the number of drivers available in Shrewsbury which will mean improved efficiencies for drivers and enhanced service and improved dispatch times to customers of both Go Carz and Comet alike.

“We are delighted to announce this exciting development and warmly welcome the customers and drivers of Comet.

“We are proud to have been the biggest and most reliable taxi firm in Shropshire for some time, but we now have the largest number of available vehicles by some margin.”

Go Carz has invested more than £1 million on cutting-edge systems, mobile phone apps and automated booking systems in recent years.

Carl said these “back office” systems were all designed to make the process of matching a vehicle with a customer as smooth as possible.

“We are very much a corporate taxi company, with a corporate set-up, internal systems and structures,” he said.

“Our mobile phone app is very simple to use and now accounts for 50% of our bookings.

“We also have an executive vehicle service which caters for business clients with a fleet of high-end cars and very smartly dressed drivers, and a fleet of minibuses which are regularly used for airport trips or group outings.”

Carl added: “We are proud of our service, which is underpinned by a team of excellent staff and drivers who are all highly trained and given enhanced checks when they join the firm.

“We are looking forward to continuing our growth and maintaining the first-class service we provide for our customers across Shropshire.”

