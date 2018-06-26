Tribute paid to towering figure in the Shropshire care sector

A towering figure in the Shropshire care sector has passed away after a long illness at the age of 79.

Tricia West founded the Uplands nursing home in Dorrington in 1985 with her husband Tony, who pre-deceased her, and the couple are credited for helping to set the standards which care providers across the county have aspired to.

Their daughter, Mandy Thorn, took on the running of the business when they were both retired and moved the home to Bicton Heath in 2007.

“As the founder of Shropshire Partners in Care and the chairman of Nursing Homes in Shropshire my father was very much the public face of the Uplands, but really my mother was the brains behind the operation,” said Mrs Thorn.

“She trained as a nurse at Guy’s Hospital in London in the late 1950s and this provided the knowledge base which she passed on to her care staff in the years ahead.

“It had always been a dream of hers to run a care home and the opportunity came when the Uplands in Dorrington came up for sale.

“Mum was extremely hands-on and insisted on the very highest standards which she had learned at Guy’s – for instance, she would settle for nothing less than perfection in the making of residents’ beds!”

Mrs West suffered a long period of ill health and spent the last few years of her life at the Uplands.

“She was an enormously popular resident, always with a kind word, a twinkle in her eye and a really enthusiastic attitude towards everything,” said Mrs Thorn.

“Mum’s family was hugely important to her and her death has left a huge hole for all of us. She will be sorely missed, both by her close family and the wider one at the Uplands.”

Mrs West’s funeral is being held at Shrewsbury Abbey at 1pm on Friday July 6.

