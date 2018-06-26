New Lettings Administrator appointed at Roger Parry & Partners Shrewsbury office

Roger Parry & Partners have welcomed Kiki Band to their Shrewsbury office team as a new Lettings Administrator.

Kiki recently joined Roger Parry and Partners and works in the Lettings team dealing with tenancy agreements and inventories, organising viewings, processing applications and arranging property maintenance.

Welcoming Kiki to the team, Roger Parry, Senior Partner said, “I am delighted to welcome Kiki to our expanding team. She comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience of the local area which will prove invaluable to both our landlords and tenants. Finding the right tenant starts with finding the right agent and all of our property professionals at Roger Parry and Partners have the necessary expertise to lead landlords away from any potential pitfalls and make the process as profitable as possible. Our Lettings Team offer both landlords and tenants peace of mind by adhering to the highest standards and regulatory code of conducts at all times.”

Kiki lives in Shrewsbury and studied English/Philosophy at the University of York. In her spare time she enjoys hiking and climbing mountains, photography, music and travel.

Kiki said, “I’m delighted to be have been given the opportunity to work with the experienced team at Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established teams of lettings and estate agents in Shropshire and mid Wales.”

