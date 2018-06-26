Flower & White donates gourmet treats for NHS charity goody bags

Award winning Shropshire business Flower & White has donated hundreds of sweet treats to Shropshire’s two acute hospitals for their Charity Fun Day, which will mark 70 years of the NHS.

The Telford-based bakers has thrown its support behind the charity event, which is being held at the Shropshire Conference Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) on Saturday 7 July – just two days after the NHS’s big birthday on 5 July.

Flower & White has donated 500 of its new Meringue bars, which will go into the goody bags being awarded to 500 charity 5k fun runners.

As well as celebrating the achievements of the NHS and its staff, the Fun Day will feature attractions including a Nerf gun arena, Army medics, bouncy castle, tours of the Lingen Davies Centre, music and food – all being staged in a variety of ‘through the ages’ zones. All funds raised from the event are being donated to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s (SaTH) Dementia Appeal and End of Life Care Appeal.

Leanne Crowther, Co-Founder of Flower & White, said: “We are delighted to be able to support our county’s acute hospitals and help them raise funds for two very important causes. We hope that everyone gets behind the Fun Day to help the hospitals celebrate 70 years of the NHS; and of course we wish the best of luck to everyone taking part in the charity fun run.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Corporate Governance at SaTH which runs the RSH and Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Flower & White for their support, and I would like to thank them for their very generous donation. The support of businesses like Flower & White is so important for our hospitals, as it benefits our patients and our staff.

“Our charity fun runners are certainly in for a fantastic treat once they cross the finishing line!”

