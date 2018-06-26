Five Star’ birthday present for Cucumber PR

A leading communications agency has celebrated its 5th birthday in style by securing five new contracts.

Cucumber PR, which is run by husband and wife team Russ and Joan Cockburn, has been appointed to handle the public relations for lifting specialist TotalKare, advertising agency M3 and industrial measuring expert Blum-Novotest.

It comes just a few weeks after it won the business for Control Energy Costs and TTC Group, providers of road safety and fleet risk management services, marking a 20% increase in fees for the Albrighton-based business.

All of the new accounts will involve strategic communications support, press office function and digital media support, with the firm’s ability to deliver high-level media coverage that generates leads being at the heart of its recent success.

“It’s a pretty good way to celebrate our fifth year in business and puts us on course for our best ever year,” explained Russ Cockburn, Director of Cucumber PR.

“We are increasingly finding that clients have had enough of the larger agency approach and prefer to deal with a firm that offers a more personal service and direct access to experts that deliver what they say they are going to deliver.”

He continued: “One of our key selling points is our media contacts that span most of the UK, significant trade press and international broadcast outlets. You no longer have to go to London to get that level of coverage.

“The five new clients have come to us to raise their profile aligned with supporting their business objectives and like our no-nonsense approach to achieving that. We’ve already secured a number of major wins for them that has led to new opportunities.”

Cucumber PR offers a full range of communications services, including media relations, press office function, copywriting and digital media strategy.

It also works with a network of trusted associates to deliver integrated marketing campaigns and video production, an increasing requirement for media sources looking to boost engagement from readers and advertisers.

Joan Cockburn, who used to work as an Account Manager with Business in the Community, continued: “There’s no point trying to pretend you can do everything and that’s why we’ve spent the last five years building partnerships with some of the most talented photographers, creatives, digital specialists and marketing agencies.

“We know our skill set lies in securing media coverage and developing engaging copy and the way we’ve won a lot of accounts is being able to bring in our associates as and when they are required. The clients get value for money, fresh thinking and, importantly, results.”

Cucumber PR, which delivered over 100 hours of pro-bono support to charities, community groups and local sporting teams in 2017, has a number of major campaigns to complete in 2018, including the 50th birthday of Arrow Solutions and the culmination of Aurrigo’s involvement in UK Autodrive, the largest driverless vehicle trial in the world.

