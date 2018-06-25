Shropshire law firm appoints specialist into its Private Client team

A Shropshire legal firm has appointed an experienced tax and succession planning specialist into its growing Private Client team.

Sally Smith, who has over 12 years’ experience advising people on tax, estate matters, and issues relating to the care of elderly relatives, has joined the Ludlow office of mfg Solicitors as an associate.

Ms Smith, who is also an expert in issues surrounding high value estates, trusts and inheritance tax planning, particularly those involving business or agricultural property, will work closely with partner Peter Stephens and head of department, Valerie Robinson.

Peter Stephens said: “Sally brings a huge amount of experience to the firm and we are delighted to welcome her to the team here in Ludlow.

“We have seen extensive growth in the number of people looking to use our services in areas like wills and tax issues. However, Sally also has a very niche specialism in helping families deal with complicated and emotional matters surrounding incapacity and the care of elderly loved ones.

“She is already helping to give people peace of mind and is making a great impact.”

Sally Smith added: “I have always practiced in this area of law and enjoy helping individuals to get their personal matters clear and in order. I worked for my family’s law firm in the North West for many years and feel this profession has always been a part of my life. It’s something I love doing.

“It’s fantastic to have this opportunity at mfg Solicitors. Working alongside Peter and the team, I hope to make an impact in the months and years ahead.”

