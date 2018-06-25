Halls shortlisted for a Rural Business Award 2018

The Rural Professional department of Halls has been shortlisted in this year’s Rural Business Awards.

The final round of judging for the Midlands Best Rural Professional Services category will take place on July 19th and the winner of the category will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 11th at Eastwood Hall in Nottingham.

Speaking on behalf of Halls, David Giles Managing Director said, “It’s a great achievement to have been shortlisted as a Midlands finalist. Our Rural Professional department works throughout the region helping landowners and farmers on everything from planning to valuations and it will be very encouraging to them that we have been recognised as leaders in this sector.”

The Rural Business Awards were established in late 2014 by Jemma Clifford and Anna Price – two business owners who work in rural Leicestershire. The first Awards were presented in October 2015 and the awards are now entering their 4th year.

The awards seek to acknowledge the breadth and depth of opportunity presented by the Great British countryside, as well as to celebrate the achievements of rural businesses, from engineering through to artisan food producers and professional services organisations.

Halls is one of Shropshire’s oldest businesses and was established in 1845. With each generation the business has grown and diversified. It now includes agricultural auctions, commercial property, rural professional services and fine art departments along with a group of seven estate agents. Halls also manage Bishops Castle Livestock Market and Shrewsbury Livestock Market which is opposite the group head office, Halls Holdings House, in Battlefield.

Mr Giles adds, “Being so diverse gives us an excellent insight into all rural sectors. One week we can be on a farm doing a dispersal sale and the next we can be valuing the contents of an entire estate. We have diversified to meet the needs of our clients and now consider ourselves to have one of the most comprehensive service offerings in the region.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by