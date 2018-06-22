Wace Morgan Solicitors awarded prestigious quality mark

A leading Shropshire law firm has been awarded a prestigious quality mark.

Wace Morgan Solicitors, which employs over 90 people and is based in the centre of Shrewsbury, has achieved Lexcel accreditation after a three-day independent audit.

Lexcel is the Law Society’s quality mark for practice management and client care, setting standards in different operational areas.

Diana Packwood, managing director at Wace Morgan, which also has an office in Newtown, said that she and her fellow directors were delighted to have met and exceeded the required standards.

“The Lexcel practice management standard is only awarded to solicitors who meet the highest levels of management and customer care,” she explained.

“Accredited practices undergo rigorous independent assessment to ensure they reach the required height of excellence.

“During the audit our staff were required to demonstrate 25 areas of good practice but assessors actually identified 48 so we are very proud of the findings.

“We believe that clients will benefit significantly as this accreditation ensures high quality care and services.

“It will also improve our risk management and assist in the development and implementation of the firm’s business strategy,” she added.

Lexcel sets the required standard in seven different areas: structure and strategy, financial management, information management, people management, risk management, client care, file and case management.

Wace Morgan has been presented with a certificate and a plaque has been displayed in the reception area of its head office in St Mary’s Street, Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by