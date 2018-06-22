ProClean undergo five-figure revamp

Valeting, detailing and bodywork specialists, ProClean based in Telford and Shrewsbury have recently undergone a revamp of its premises, costing over £50,000.

ProClean has over 25 years of combined experience in the car care industry providing smart repairs, valeting, detailing and paintless dent removal services to a wide range of clients.

Local businessman, Tom Sykes along with his business partner Grant Thomas set up ProClean as their next venture following on from the landmark 3.9 million sale of Tom’s Telford IT Company, Rockford IT at the end of last year.

The main construction of the ProClean HQ premises has been completed with an installation of state of the art equipment, a valeting booth, and a brand new office space.

The revamp has included the installation of a brand new, professional, fully automated spray booth supplied by Staffordshire based company, Haltech. This state of the art spray booth allows the team at ProClean to work to tight deadlines. With its oven curing facility the body work specialists are able to perform a full paint respray within one day, giving a quick, professional turnaround for all customers.

The valeting booth is complete with led lights that recreate daylight, allowing for precision and detailed work to be carried out on all vehicles to a high, professional standard.

Tom Sykes, Founder and Managing Director, comments: “The last 12 months have been very exciting for myself and the team setting up and establishing the ProClean brand and building our client base. The revamp of the premises means we can now offer a full range of high professional services to all our customers.”

ProClean now employee fifteen members of staff, with big growth plans in place set to take this local Shropshire business to the next level.

