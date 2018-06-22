Newport businesses rally round to support organ transplant fundraiser

Decadence Beauty salon in Market Mews, Newport is holding a fundraising event on Saturday June 30th to support the country’s leading heart transplant programme at Harefield Hospital, Middlesex.

The salon’s receptionist, Hannah Trumper, wants to raise money to thank the hospital for giving her dad, Jeff Trumper, life saving treatment in the eighties, and highlight the difference organ donations make to families.

The fundraising event will involve discounted beauty treatments and a raffle with prizes from generous Newport businesses including the Guildhall Tea Room, Decadence Salon, Deli 45, Ruby’s cupcakes, Newport Engravers, Artworkx, Number 45, the Newport Thursday Night Dart League, the GlassHouse, the New Inn and the Honeysuckle pub,

Jeff Trumper said: “It’s wonderful to see Hannah doing this for the hospital and helping others who are in the position I was in. I’m really proud of her. I’ve lived in Newport all my life and the community spirit is amazing. Many of the independent shops and small businesses in Newport have supported the fundraising days and there are some brilliant prizes. We’re hoping people will come along to have a beauty treatment, sign the organ register or take part in the raffle. Anyone could end up with organ failure and in those situations most of us would do anything to keep our loved ones alive. Organ donation not only saves lives, it saves families.

“It’s important to raise awareness and give back; we’ll never be able to repay what was done for myself and my family but every little helps. Every pound raised is more money towards medical research or pioneering equipment which means life or death for people waiting for treatment. Money raised will go towards the transplant appeal for an organ care unit – and a machine that pumps blood into the organ during transportation keeping it in better condition, lasting three times longer and giving more time for the transplant – and time is precious in life and death situations.”

Hannah said: “I’m holding the fundraising event to give a little something back to the hospital because they saved my dad’s life. And it’s not only my dad who wouldn’t be here without the hospital, I wouldn’t either – my dad is my rock and has supported my family and I through some tough times. I can’t thank the hospital and the surgeon, Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, enough.”

“Because of someone dying, my dad was able to have the heart transplant he so desperately needed and it has had such an impact on me. I’ve been on the donor register since I was little because I want to give someone else the opportunity at life. Without people donating organs, lives are stopped short. We’re asking the people of Newport to show support by signing the donor register, talking to their families about organ donation and coming along to our fundraising day if they can.”

Decadence Beauty salon owner, Tracy Broughton, said: “I’ve known Hannah and Jeff for years, and you never know when you or your family might need these services yourself so as a community business it’s nice to help charities when you can – charity begins at home.”

