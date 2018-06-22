Filtermist International marks Clean air Day 2018 by planting trees

Industrial air filtration and extraction specialist Filtermist International, marked Clean Air Day 2018 by planting five apple trees supplied by Shrewsbury based Harley Nursery at its Telford 54 headquarters.

Filtermist’s Managing Director James Stansfield, comments, “Filtermist has specialised in ensuring the air in manufacturing facilities is clean and safe to breathe since the company was first formed back in 1969, so we jumped at the chance of getting involved when we heard about Clean Air Day.

“Planting some more trees at our site means that our current team and future employees will reap the benefits for years to come. And as well as helping to improve the atmosphere, they will also make our grounds more attractive and hopefully the apples will taste great in a few years’ time!”

In the run up to Clean Air Day Filtermist encouraged its UK based employees to get involved by pledging what action they would be taking individually to help reduce their carbon footprint. Pledges ranged from car-sharing and using public transport, to checking tyre pressure to reduce fuel consumption.

“As a business, minimising the impact we have on the environment is extremely important to us,” continues James. “Filtermist first secured ISO14001 accreditation for its Environmental Management System in 2003 and has implemented a number of measures designed to reduce energy consumption and waste.

“We are particularly proud of the fact that we now have nine company vehicles which are hybrids – we included three electric charging points in our carpark when we were planning our new HQ four years ago and have since added another two as our hybrid fleet has grown.”

Filtermist’s primary business is ensuring that the air in manufacturing workshops is clean. It manufactures a range of units which extract and filter contaminated air at source meaning it can’t escape into the atmosphere.

