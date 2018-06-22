Bridgnorth girl gets chance to work with county engineering giant

Budding engineer Suzanne Smith has been given the chance to spend a week working with one of Shropshire’s biggest manufacturing companies as part of her studies at Telford College.

Suzanne Smith, from Bridgnorth, has secured a week-long placement with BAE Systems, which handles multi-million pound contracts for the armed forces at its Hadley Castle site.

The 17-year-old, a former student of Bridgnorth Endowed School, moved to Telford College after completing a basic engineering GCSE qualification at school.

After completing her engineering course level two at the Haybridge campus, she has now moved onto the level three programme.

“I came to Telford College because it had the best engineering facilities I had seen,” said Suzanne, who will experience several different aspects of engineering during her time at BAE Systems.

She said she was really enjoying her time at Telford College. “Welding has been the best unit I so far – it’s very practical and logical, and I’ve developed welding skills which I’ll use in my career.

“If anyone is considering engineering at Telford College, or any other course, you should go for it. I overcame my nerves in the first couple of days and since then I’ve loved it. I’ve made friends on my course; we all get on well, and help each other.”

Sam Jones, learner manager of engineering at the college, said: “Suzanne is an example of someone who has got a fantastic work ethic and she’s got a great career ahead of her.

“Her placement at BAE Systems will give her priceless career insight and a taste of what professional engineering will entail.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by