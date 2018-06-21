Shropshire estate agents boost team in Ludlow

A leading Shropshire estate agent has taken on a new member of staff to meet an increasing demand for its services in the property market.

Managers at Nock Deighton say property sales continue to be high across the county, so the company has taken on Chris Kemp to help bolster its team in Ludlow keeping the office at the forefront of the market.

Ross D’Aniello, of Nock Deighton, said Chris had joined the firm from an estate agent in Hereford and would be a valuable addition to the team.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris to the Nock Deighton family. He joins us at a very exciting time, the local and regional property market has a bright future,” he said.

“Our Ludlow office is a hive of activity right now and an essential piece in the Nock Deighton jigsaw.

“We have an established well respected name and are firmly seen as an integral part of the local community.

“Chris joining the team will help us solidify our position as the leading agent in the area and give us the opportunity to grow while continuing to provide the highest levels of service.”

Chris said he knew the area well and was delighted to join Nock Deighton following several years in the industry.

“Serving in the military for five years post college, I gained valuable experience working abroad and going on tour in different countries,” he said.

“During that time I worked with a number of different nationalities, took part in a lot of adventure training and extracurricular activities including paragliding.

“On leaving the military I achieved a First Class RICS-accredited degree in property before moving to London to work for Foxtons estate agents.

“Starting as a sales negotiator I progressed to valuer/assistant manager within a short spell, finding I had a high aptitude for the role.

“Helping opening new offices and running successful branches gave me valuable industry experience in one of the world’s most competitive markets.

“When starting a family we moved back to Herefordshire in 2014 when my daughter had her first birthday to focus more on building our family and work-life balance.

“After several successful years running a national estate agents in Hereford it was time for a new and exciting challenge.

“It didn’t take long to work out that Nock Deighton was the place to be and I am really looking forward to being part of such a large well-established company with an enviable reputation and strong values.”

