Shropshire architects float to victory with award winning riverside scheme

A firm of Shropshire architects has beaten off competition from across the Midlands to win a prestigious award for its inspiring design that transformed a Shrewsbury home.

Base Architecture and Design, which worked with building contractors KRM and the property owners Mark Groome and Becky Walker to transform the River House in Water Lane, scooped the title in the Best Extension or Alteration to an Existing Home category at the recent regional LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Building Excellence Awards.

Associate Ben Embrey, who managed the project for the Shrewsbury based firm, picked up the award at a ceremony at the International Centre in Telford. Base will now go forward to the national finals that will be held in London in November.

The LABC awards are the largest business-to-business scheme in the building control sector and recognises organisations that have made an outstanding contribution to technical and construction excellence.

Base remodelled the interior of the property, which overlooks the River Severn, and designed a two-storey extension to incorporate a new kitchen and bedroom. It also carried out the interior design to create a contemporary and luxury family home.

Ben explained: “River House occupies a prominent position alongside the Severn in Shrewsbury and the scheme was designed with the aim of capitalising on the amazing views.

“As it stood, the house didn’t meet its full potential in terms of location and visual potential so, before we drew up the design, we carefully assessed how we could enhance the house in its setting, taking full advantage of its unique location.

“The final scheme involved a striking two-storey river frontage extension incorporating a new kitchen and bedroom on the first floor. We used chunky timber sections with large areas of glazing on the extension to create a contemporary look and remodelled the general arrangement of the interior to improve the flow of the property and to make it better suit the living requirements of a modern family.”

He added: “It is great that the entire project team including the contractors and owners have been recognised with this award as it was very much a joint effort to create and deliver this individual and spectacular transformation.”

Mark Groome said: “We are delighted that River House has won this prestigious award and we’re very grateful to Base and the team for their support and inspiration to help us deliver our vision.”

