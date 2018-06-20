Prime residential development sites for sale in Market Drayton

A prime residential development site, with outline planning permission granted for up to 250 houses, is for sale in Market Drayton.

The land at Greenfields, next to the A53 in the north Shropshire market town, offers a total site area of approximately 23.91 acres.

Towler Shaw Roberts has been instructed to market the site and Toby Shaw, who is handling the sale, expects it to generate a high level of interest.

He said: “It’s a very significant parcel of land, extending to more than 23 acres, and it’s a major development opportunity in Market Drayton.

“It fronts the A53 bypass but it’s also close to the town centre and other amenities, so it’s a great site.

“Outline planning permission has been granted for up to 250 houses.”

The site is next to the Market Drayton Town Football, Tennis and Rugby Clubs.

Further access is available from Greenfields Lane, via Hampton Drive, which offers convenient access to the town centre within an established and ever expanding residential area.

The price is available on application to TSR.

Meanwhile, an additional site is for sale in Market Drayton at nearby Greenfields Lane.

This level and regular shaped site extends in total to approximately 1.55 acres and is located on the corner of Adderley Road and Greenfields Lane.

Mr Shaw added: “The site is directly opposite Morrison’s Supermarket and has outline planning permission for residential development.

“It also offers scope for a residential care home or alternative commercial uses.”

Offers in the region of £650,000 are invited.

