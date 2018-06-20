Hollis Technology sponsors Disability Rugby Festival

Hollis Technology has joined forces with Orchard Hill College & Academy Trust and the Harlequins Foundation to sponsor the #SendusRugby tournament.

Hollis Technology, a leading UK provider of business support solutions, joined forces with Orchard Hill College & Academy Trust and the Harlequins Foundation to sponsor the #SendusRugby tournament at the Twickenham Stoop.

The event, which took place on Friday 18th May 2018, allowed 150 young people with learning difficulties from over 15 special secondary schools across Surrey to take part in the Foundation’s first-ever Disability Rugby Festival for SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) students at Harlequins’ home ground. During the day, coaches from the RFU and Harlequins Foundation introduced pupils to mixed ability touch rugby before putting them through their paces for a fun rugby festival in the afternoon.

Harlequins Foundation Co-ordinator and Disability Rugby lead, Matthew Williams, said: “For us mixed-ability rugby is the perfect way to enable more young people with learning difficulties to experience our sport. Thanks to Project Rugby we have been able to support both young people and adults into the sport, and witness at first hand the incredible social impact it can have for them and their local community.”

After the finals, Garry Thompson, Managing Director of Hollis Technology, presented 200 medals and three trophies to the worthy winners. He commented: “Hollis Technology was delighted to sponsor this important event which focused on children’s development and happiness in such a fun and inclusive way. As a partly sighted adult I was delighted to meet the technical team at Orchard Hill who are obviously passionate and clearly fully focused on developing new technology to enhance these children’s lives. I couldn’t think of anything better for Hollis to support.”

