Shropshire firm flying high thanks to business grant

A Shropshire aerial photography and video business is clinching national contracts after securing grant funding to invest in new equipment.

Kensson provides drone services, including photography and surveys for building surveys and inspections to clients in the construction, commercial property and energy sectors.

It was supported in its grant application by the Marches Growth Hub, the business support service developed by the Marches LEP. The funding was awarded from the European Regional Development Fund’s Business Growth Programme, available to businesses across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The business, based at Welshampton, near Ellesmere, used the grant to part-fund the purchase of a new drone, computer equipment and a secure file server so it could deliver 3D mapping and secure log-in services. The investment has also supported the introduction of one new administrative job at Kensson.

The business support team, based at Marches Growth Hub Shropshire in Shrewsbury, helped Kensson access a £10,000 grant from the Business Growth Programme (BGP).

Ben Smith, Director at Kensson said the company could now utilise the latest drone technology so it could offer the new services of 3D mapping and topographical volumetric analysis to expand its customer base.

“The majority of our work is with surveyors as well as builders and property agents. Our client list includes Shropshire chartered building surveyors like Silk Sharples Jennings, Record Associates and Towler Shaw Roberts, and we are also an approved supplier to national companies.

“Via a telephone marketing campaign, Kensson identified a market for the volumetric analysis of quarry stockpiles using drones, and another for specialist geolocated images of construction sites called orthomosaic photographs. The investment in new equipment has enabled us to successfully demonstrate this technology and we have subsequently taken on new national contracts and increased turnover and profit.”

The Business Growth Programme offers grants of up to £167,000 for small and medium-sized businesses through a range of funding strands designed to help them grow and target new markets.

Yasmin Sulaman, from the Marches Growth Hub, added: “The Business Growth Programme exists to support SMEs which have growth potential.

“This grant has allowed Kensson to focus on introducing a new service that will support sustainable growth with the aim of creating more jobs in future years. If there are other Shropshire businesses that have ambitious growth plans, we can work with them to find out how the Business Growth Programme could support that.”

