Network Telecom raises over £3,500 for Severn Hospice

Network Telecom, the Telford-based business telecoms provider, visited Severn Hospice last week to present a cheque for £2,370, taking the total figure raised in the last 12 months to £3,870.

After collecting money from ‘dress down days’ every Friday, raffles, coffee mornings and the annual summer BBQ, staff at Network Telecom are delighted to donate their contributions to Severn Hospice, who provide specialist care and free support to families across Shropshire that are living with an incurable illness.

Paul Maxfield, Network Telecom’s founder and MD, said “We’re delighted to make another annual donation to Severn Hospice and it’s been a privilege to have partnered with them for so many years. The hospice does such fantastic work and we enjoy being able to use our fundraising activities to contribute to such a great cause.”

“It’s rewarding to see our efforts going towards helping local people and we look forward to retaining the hospice as our charity of choice going forwards.”

The team at Network Telecom have raised £11,203 for Severn Hospice since 2011.

