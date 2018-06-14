First class cricket deal for Shropshire accountants

A former Shropshire county cricketer who now plays professionally has secured the support of a local accountancy firm this season.

Jack Shantry plays for Worcestershire County Cricket Club, and his bat has been sponsored by Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury, throughout the 2018 campaign.

“I’m delighted that Dyke Yaxley have chosen to support me for this season – they’ve been great friends of our family for several years, and also backed my older brother Adam, before he was forced to retire through injury,” said Jack.

And the family connections don’t end there – Dyke Yaxley’s Ian Middleton made the formal presentation to Jack at the company’s offices in Old Potts Way, and he knows the family very well.

“I used to play cricket with Jack’s dad, Brian, and I vividly remember Jack coming down to practice his bowling while we were playing at the former Perkins Cricket Club in Shrewsbury,” said Ian.

“The club is now known as Sentinel Cricket Club, and it’s great that there are still so many county links to the first-class game.”

Jack developed his game through the Shropshire county age-group teams and broke into the Worcestershire side around 10 years ago.

He played a key role in Worcestershire’s well-deserved promotion in 2014, and in 2015, in Division One, he claimed 57 Championship wickets at a cost of only just over 25 runs – only seven men in the division took more.

Jack also scored a career best 106 in 2016 in a remarkable Worcestershire recovery against Gloucestershire at New Road – batting 10th, he completed his second 50 from just 14 balls.

