Family-run Shropshire business makes it into the coveted Sunday Times’ International Track 200

A family-run Shropshire fresh produce business is celebrating after making it into the prestigious Sunday Times’ International Track 200.

Jupiter Group, based on Audley Avenue Enterprise Park, Newport, has appeared in the coveted list for the first time – and in the top 20 – after proving to be one of Britain’s fastest growing companies when it comes to multi-million-pound international sales.

The ambitious Shropshire-based grower and distributor has ranked 17th in the highly respected list of the UK’s top performing private mid-market companies with 127.5% average annual international sales growth over the past two years.

The listing is also seen as a great indicator that, as one of the engines of the British economy, Jupiter Group is not only achieving great success now but, is also one to watch closely for future growth and influence on both a national and international platform.

Jupiter’s outstanding achievement is being widely welcomed.

International trade market analyst Tom Fletcher, of Newport-based Challenger Insight, Tweeted: “Congratulations. Genuinely the best achievement I’ve ever seen from a Newport business on a global stage, along with Harper placing in international university rankings.”

And, posting on Facebook, Suffolk-based fruit industry recruitment consultancy, Redfox Executive Selection Ltd, stated: “All credit to the team at Jupiter for gaining such a high place in the Sunday Times International Track 200. Great achievement for them and the fresh produce sectors.”

Other huge names to have previously made it onto the International Track 200 include AerFin, Caffe Nero, Pret, Baxters, Tangle Teezer, Brewdog, Vue International and SpaceNK Apothecary London.

The milestone International Track 200 listing comes as Jupiter, founded in 2003 by husband and wife team Mark and Yvonne Tweddle, marks its 10th-anniversary of international sales launching in 2008.

During its first 10 years Jupiter, which is the second largest, independent employer in Newport, after Harper Adams University, grew steadily to reach a turnover of £20m, but in the last five years overall sales have risen dramatically to just shy of £60m.

And it’s the impressive international growth of the firm over the last two years that’s seen it ranked so highly in the International Track 200 as global exports rose from £1.8m in 2015 to £9.42m in 2017.

Father-of-two Mark said he was “extremely proud” to see the company’s name appear in the HSBC Sunday Times International Track 200 list at the weekend and thanked all employees, who are based across the globe, for the part they had played, and continue to play, in its ongoing success.

Jupiter has also garnered attention for its ambition, drive and innovation, which includes pioneering and unique developments as an international fresh fruit grower.

Just one exciting new development to be unveiled is Jupiter is growing new varieties of table grapes in its 500 acres of vineyards across Chile, Greece and India.

As part of this global investment Jupiter recently revealed it had joined forces with renowned table grape breeders ARD, represented exclusively by Grapa Varieties, to grow ARRA™ grapes in Greece.

Entrepreneur Mark, who lives in Lichfield and is also director of Burton Rugby Club, said: “It is a real honour to see Jupiter appear in this year’s International Track 200 list.

“It’s testament to how hard our whole team works across the globe and its attention to detail across the board.

“The Jupiter goal is to deliver only the best customer service and consistently high-quality products, by continually investing in our staff, never resting on our laurels and always striving to be ambitious and innovative.”

The CEO added that: “We are extremely proud of this Sunday Times International Track 200 listing, and, as part of an ambitious but achievable five-year business plan going forward we aim to build substantially on what we have already achieved internationally.”

Jupiter’s international growth has been boosted by investment in overseas sales and procurement offices in locations including in Chile, Greece, Argentina and South Africa.

Jupiter appears in the list alongside well-known brands including Mountain Warehouse (24th), Mint Velvet (100), White Stuff (146), Reiss (157), and Aston Martin (166).

As well as the huge honour of appearing in the list, Jupiter’s Mark and Yvonne Tweddle will attend an awards ceremony in London in September, which will further highlight the work of the business alongside other innovative and impressive growth companies.

Criteria for making it onto the International Track 200 list, includes total sales of between £25m and £200m, international sales of between £1m and£100m, average two-year international sales growth of between 15% and 300% and staffing levels of between 10 and 1,000.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by