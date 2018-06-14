Employment Law team grows at Lanyon Bowdler

A Shropshire law firm has taken on a new solicitor to bolster its employment law team after seeing significant growth in business over the last year.

Suki Hackett has joined Lanyon Bowdler and will be based at the firm’s offices in Telford.

Suki has approaching 15 years’ experience in her specialised field, including in relation to the education sector, and has been involved in all aspects of employment law, including complex discrimination cases, unfair dismissals, internal grievance and disciplinary procedures, trade union law, and the preparing and presentation of training, including on line training.

Suki is also experienced in professional misconduct cases involving the National Midwifery Council, the General Medical Council and the Teaching Regulation Agency.

Suki said: “I am delighted with the opportunity of a new challenge at Lanyon Bowdler, and am looking forward to working with one of the strongest and best regarded employment law teams in the region.”

John Merry, Head of Employment Law at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “Suki has a proven track record in our field and, including due to her experience in professional misconduct cases and in the education sector, is a valuable addition to our team.

“Over the last year we have seen a substantial increase in employment work, including following the increase in tribunal claims following the abolition of application fees, preparations for the implementation for GDPR and the focus we have applied to expanding work to education providers.

“We were fortunate to be able to employ someone of Suki’s experience and talents.”

