Business funding advice at free Shropshire event

Specialist advice on how to get funding to start a business – or grow an existing one – will be on offer from leading experts at a free event in Shropshire.

The July 6 Access to Finance session will bring together specialists representing a wide range of business support programmes at Shrewsbury Town’s ground.

And it will also see the Shropshire launch of the Business Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP) – which offers grants of up to £20,000 to help businesses cut their energy costs.

Paul Hinkins, chairman of the Marches Growth Hub, said the event would provide a one-stop-shop for funding and energy advice for businesses from across the county.

“This event will give you the chance to discuss your business requirements directly with key support programmes and funders and is an opportunity not to be missed,” he said.

The event has been organised by the team at Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, based in Shrewsbury.

Organisations and schemes represented include the Midlands Engine Investment Fund, Business Growth Programme, Department for International Trade, Marches Building Investment Grant, Manufacturing Growth Programme, University of Wolverhampton Business Solutions Centre and Good 2 Great.

Paul said the launch of the BEEP scheme in Shropshire would provide a two-pronged approach for companies to help them become more energy efficient.

“Businesses will now be able to receive free energy efficiency assessments and grants of up to £20,000 to help fund activities such as LED lighting, heating, insulation, compressors, energy-efficient equipment, fast-shutting warehouse doors and renewables.

“This is a free opportunity for businesses to learn about the support available through the Business Energy Efficiency Programme and wider support, listen to a business which is already benefitting from financial savings through the BEEP programme and attendees will come away with some energy saving tips to take back to their own sites.”

The BEEP programme has already helped 250 businesses across Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Telford & Wrekin. Its Shropshire launch means that small and medium size enterprises in the county will be able to access the two-pronged combination of technical support and grant funding.

For more information visit www.business-central.co.uk/beep or call 01905 677888.

The event gets underway at 9am and runs until 12.30pm.

Tickets can be booked via Eventbrite

