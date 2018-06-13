Nasstar signing of G2V Recruitment Group

Telford-based Nasstar is set to deliver its managed desktop solution to G2V’s 150 staff and as part of the outsourcing contract, Nasstar will also be providing a dedicated 24/7 support desk.

G2V Group comprises of Vivid Resourcing and g2 Recruitment Solutions Ltd and has a focus on providing global recruitment services across the UK, EMEA, and Americas. Established in 2004, G2V specialise in three core technical areas of recruitment: IT, Engineering and the Pharma / BioScience industry.

The move to the Cloud was prompted by a period of rapid expansion and consequent future plans to expand the company’s US and European footprint. Keen to focus on core business activities and build a more scalable, resilient platform for the future, G2V looked to outsource its whole IT infrastructure, approaching Nasstar for a fully managed solution.

G2V’s Group Operations Director, Ryan Morrow comments: “We operate in a fast-moving sales environment with technology driving every part of our business, therefore we were keen to embed robust, secure and flexible IT across the organisation in order to support our aggressive expansion plans. Our recruiters rely on IT every day to do their jobs efficiently and effectively and Nasstar delivers us a high performance desktop, day in, day out. We no longer have to worry about IT, it is just there to support our business.

“To align with our growth plans, we started looking to our vendors and providers to ensure the supply chain was robust enough to support expansion – what we found in Nasstar is a provider that knows the recruitment industry inside out, but more importantly understood our pain points and how to relieve them.”

Nigel Redwood, Nasstar CEO adds: “G2V is an excellent example of an SME with ambitious growth plans, operating within a fast-paced industry with a need to refocus on operation priorities and business objectives and not IT. As a fast-growing company, G2V understandably wants to use its time, money and expertise to expand its global footprint and expand its team, and they are now free to do so, confident that they have the expertise and security of the Nasstar team to support them.”

