Applications invited from school leavers for the Crossbar College of Sport and Physical Activity

Shropshire school leavers keen to pursue a career in sport are invited to apply for a full time two-year course run by an established county coaching company.

Crossbar Coaching Education In Sport, celebrating its tenth anniversary year, is actively looking to recruit 30 students, both boys and girls, for their rebranded Crossbar College of Sport and Physical Activity.

Based at Hadley Learning Community in Telford, the popular course, previously known as the Crossbar Performance Academy, is open to youngsters from across Shropshire.

It offers the chance to obtain a BTEC Level 3 in sport qualification, work experience opportunities in the delivery of PE and school sport, and additional industry recognised qualifications to enhance employment prospects, together with a strength and conditioning programme with the English Institute of Sport.

Gavin Cowan, the managing director of Crossbar, said: “It’s really exciting times and we’re looking for school leavers to apply now with a view to starting in September. We’re taking 30 learners, boys and girls, and have already made 15 offers, so we’re busy sifting through applications.

“The course may be based at Hadley Learning Centre, but we can transport Shrewsbury youngsters there each day. There’s various pick up points so people all over the county can be a part of it.”

He added: “The main reason for the change of name is we’ve linked in with the English Institute of Sport, who are based, just like ourselves, at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

“We’re making it a very vocational BTEC qualification, which is ideal for young people keen to pursue a career in sport. It could be they have an ambition to become a coach while we can also help those with a real talent for sport become elite athletes.

“We run a football programme, with home matches played at Lilleshall, but from a bespoke perspective we’ve got athletes, rugby players, squash players, people who do extra curricular sport, who can really hone in on adding one or two extra per cent to become an elite athlete. We’ve got the links to help them do that.

“As for the future, from a university aspect, the students can gain UCAS points through the qualification they will work towards – four of our current students are going on to university – but what we’re also able to offer is the chance for them to become more employable.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by