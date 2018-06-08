DM Recruitment sponsor North stand at Shrewsbury Town FC

A new partnership has kicked off between Shrewsbury Town Football Club and a local recruitment company.

DM Recruitment will be the North stand sponsor at Montgomery Waters Meadow for the next two seasons.

The firm are long-time supporters of the club and Stuart Danks, managing director, said they are thrilled to be sponsoring their local side.

“Shrewsbury Town have had a great season, it was such a shame they couldn’t quite make the final step at Wembley but hopefully our support will help to spur them on even further next season,” he added.

“We believe in giving back to the community where we’re based and we know football is hugely important to a lot of people – so what could be better than supporting our town’s club?

“We’re looking forward to going down to the matches next season, not only to see some great football but also to see the fantastic DM Recruitment signs now in situ around the pitch.

“At DM Recruitment we spend all day, every day signing up stars to work for companies in and around Shropshire so who knows, maybe next season Shrewsbury Town will call on us to help them sign a star on transfer deadline day!”

Town’s commercial manager Andrew Tretton said the club was delighted to welcome DM Recruitment on board as a stand sponsor.

“Stuart and DM Recruitment have supported us tremendously well for a number of years now, support that is appreciated by everyone at the football club,” he said.

“I’m delighted that they’ve taken their sponsorship to this level, the new signage and branding look fantastic, and I’m looking forward to working with Stuart and the guys in the coming months.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by