Cloud-based specialists move into new Shrewsbury headquarters

A company which specialise in the delivery of cloud-based product platforms that transform the way organisations communicate, share and process operational information has moved into new headquarters in Shrewsbury.

Cogitor Limited has agreed a three-year lease for Suite 6 at Old Grammar School House, School Gardens, next to Shrewsbury Library, in the heart of the town centre.

Amie Lingwood, who completed the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It’s a well-appointed first floor office suite which extends to 991 sq ft and forms part of an attractive Grade II Listed building.”

The spacious accommodation offers a large reception area, two offices, boardroom, store room and tea point.

The property generated a good level of interest from prospective tenants and there still remains a strong demand for town centre offices within Shrewsbury.

