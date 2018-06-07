Shropshire’s leading ladies join forces to celebrate business achievements

Shropshire’s leading female business leaders came together to celebrate their achievements – and 100 years since women’s suffrage – at a special afternoon tea event run by Shrewsbury legal practice Aaron & Partners.

The exclusive event was held in the historic Outer Library, now ‘Lady Berwick’s’ of the Grade I-listed Attingham Park, near Atcham, Shropshire, for more than 40 of the region’s most influential women.

And the sweet treats served as part of the afternoon tea, including a dark chocolate panna cotta with a raspberry compote, were inspired by the favourite delicacies of Teresa, who was the wife of Thomas, 8th Lord Berwick.

Thomas died in 1947, bequeathing the 18th Century house to the National Trust, which now runs the house and is marking the centenary of women winning the right to vote with a series of special events this year.

Guests at the event came from businesses including Barclays, Savilles, Dyke Yaxley and Balfours.

Marie Scott-Goldstone, from Aaron & Partners, organised the event, which was hosted by Trish Randles, a Real Estate Partner at the firm.

“Shropshire has a business community to be truly proud of and at the heart of many of the region’s most successful businesses are inspirational and influential women,” said Trish.

“It was fantastic to see so many of them at Attingham Park for what was our most exclusive ever afternoon tea event and that’s testament to the work that these women are doing every day.

“Getting so many talented women in one room was a fitting way to mark the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.”

To mark the centenary of women’s suffrage, the National Trust is exploring the roles of women, and raising the profile of their hidden histories, at many of the places it cares for.

At Attingham Park, until Sunday, November 4, they’ll be looking at the roles and opportunities afforded to the women of the Shropshire Adult Education College, which was based there from 1948 to 1976.

Caroline Strickberger from Attingham Park said: “It was a pleasure to have the Ladies Afternoon Tea at Attingham in the year that we’re highlighting the stories of the women involved with the Adult Education College based here in the latter half of the 20th Century.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by