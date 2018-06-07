Shropshire-based Insynth welcome Content Creator

Shropshire based construction marketing specialist, Insynth, has appointed Charlotte McCormac as their new digital content marketer.

Charlotte is responsible for creating exciting content for clients, as well as search engine optimisation and implementing inbound marketing strategies. Charlotte will be producing blogs, eBooks and whitepapers, as well as managing social media channels.

Charlotte has just completed her undergraduate degree in English with Birmingham City University and will now be pursuing a master’s degree in Creative Writing to support her role with Insynth. She has edited books for a publishing company, as well as a university newspaper, has a background in retail and a history of short fiction publication.

Insynth Marketing Ltd is a specialist consultancy that works with companies in the construction sector to help them grow. Services are designed to help businesses such as Architects, Consultants, Product Manufacturers, Distributors and Contractors.

Insynth CEO & Founder, Leigh Simpson, commented; “We’re delighted to have such a talented writer join the team. Our Clients will benefit from the production of high quality articles for their websites and marketing collateral, which we know will help them to reach their market, increase sales leads and grow their business.”

