Shrewsbury BID looks to build on a successful year

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) has hailed the last year as one of its most successful in raising the town’s profile, delivering projects to help members and championing the town as an attractive place to live, work, and visit.

From giant fibreglass wild animals on Wyle Cop for the DarWIN Shrewsbury Festival to lobbying on issues like business rates and car parking, to helping to shape a visionary plan for the town’s future, the BID has reported an effective 12 months.

Other highlights included working with partner organisations to retain Shrewsbury’s Purple Flag status for its safe and vibrant night time economy and running engaging seasonal summer and Christmas campaigns to promote the town centre’s retail, hospitality and leisure offer.

A cost-saving scheme for BID members to negotiate better rates on utilities, telecoms, waste and recycling and other services was extended. It also set up the first Independent Retailers’ Forum and delivered free training and workshops for more than 530 members.

News of its activities reached 9.7 million people through media coverage and its revamped originalshrewbury.co.uk website received more than 250,000 visits.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “It has been a successful 12 months. We have continued to focus on delivering projects which improve the trading environment for all our members and giving members an influential voice on important issues affecting the town centre.

“Partnership working is key. We have strengthened our relationship with Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and other organisations to drive our business plan and vision forward.

“We are looking forward to the year ahead and preparing for a ballot in the autumn to seek a new term.”

The year ahead will see further developments on Shrewsbury’s Big Town Plan and initiatives such as new wayfinding signage. The BID will continue to represent members on key issues that affect trading and to lobby and liaise with decision makers.

Chairman Mike Matthews said: “All of us at Shrewsbury BID remain fully committed and determined to deliver the priority projects which our businesses have outlined as key to the ongoing success of the town.”

At its annual meeting five new directors were elected to the BID Board : Emily Periam, The Armoury; Neil Jacques, Tesco; Alessio Dyfnallt, Cooper Green Pooks; Nicholas Johnson, Hokum; Tina Boyle, Acoustic Boutique.

A copy of Shrewsbury BID Annual Review can be downloaded from shrewsburybid.co.uk

