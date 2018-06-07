O2 success welcomed by Pure Telecom, West Midland’s only O2 partner

Pure Telecom has welcomed news of partner O2 replacing rival EE as the most reliable network in a survey carried out across 32 UK towns and cities.

O2 came out on top of the research carried out by Global Wireless Solutions (GWS) which conducted almost one million individual tests between November and February.

The survey found O2 was top of the testing with Three ranked second, EE third and Vodafone last.

Matt Sandford, Chief Executive Officer at Pure Telecom based in Shrewsbury, said: “As the West Midlands only O2 Direct Network Partner we welcome this news – but it has not come as any great surprise.

“The study found O2 ranked first in 17 of the 32 towns and cities surveyed, with Three rated top in 12 locations, EE in only three and Vodafone none.

“The GWS research was carried out alongside YouGov so is a very important and a highly regarded yardstick to draw conclusions from.

“This survey also looked at customer satisfaction, with 81 per cent of those polled saying they were happy with the service they were getting from providers.

“The standard set by O2 is extremely high and the company is clearly leading the field. Shropshire has recently seen a significant upgrade with more than 80% of the county now having 4G coverage on O2.

“We have developed a unique relationship with O2 which can only benefit our clients in providing the best service for their needs.

“This survey clearly shows reliability is easily the most important thing to the customer and the phone’s growing importance in everyday life is making it all the more vital that we continue to improve and develop systems to meet demands.”

Pure Telecom, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, has more than 30 years experience in providing tailor-made solutions to suit the needs of individual businesses.

For more information about Pure Telecom, telephone 01743 244933, email info@pure-telecom.co.uk or visit www.pure-telecom.co.uk.

