Nathan Rous PR expands with new team members

Nathan Rous PR has welcomed the addition of two new team members to its Much Wenlock based office.

Conor Crozier has joined from Independent Leeds magazine, and Amelia West who will undertake her year’s university placement within the business.

Director Nathan Rous expressed his delight to welcome more local talent to the team.

“When we initially opened the Much Wenlock office doors in January 2017 we had big plans to expand the team and recruit locally.

“We are thrilled to welcome Conor and Amelia to the team. With a multitude of new contract wins already this year and the Christmas press period about to kick in, they have joined at just the right time!

Nathan Rous PR specialises in public relations, video, social media and brand direction, having worked on a series of ambitious projects across a whole spectrum of industries, including fashion, interiors, travel and motoring.

The firm has worked with the likes of Harrods, clothing guru Charles Tyrwhitt, Land Rover and some of the country’s top private schools.

2018 has also seen the Shropshire based business organise and launch international bike share provider, nextbike, into a number of cities globally and launch Helsinki based revolutionary travel app, Whim, into the UK.

The addition of Amelia and Conor to the team comes after the appointment of a production manager to the expanding video department.

“We have had overwhelming request for videos from both existing clients and businesses looking for a one-off project,” explained Nathan.

“Video content will make up 83% of all online content by the end of the year so demand from businesses looking to create everything from a corporate epic to a product video has been overwhelming.

“We have already tripled our video output compared to last year already and, as we are only in June, 2018 is set to be our busiest year yet.”

