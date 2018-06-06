Gobowen Movement centre receives donation from regional builder

A Gobowen charity that helps children with disabilities which affect their movement has received a donation from a regional builder to help them buy sensory equipment.

The Movement Centre received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes West Midlands, based in Wolverhampton, through its Community Champions scheme. The builder chose the group to benefit from its monthly match-funded donation.

The centre, based at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, provides Targeted Training which helps children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities that affect movement.

Movement Centre spokesman Curtis Langley said: “Targeted Training can help children gain head control, so they interact with their family, help develop the skills needed to sit unaided, so that they can play with their friends, and also enable them to learn to walk and be far more independent.

“As a specialist therapy, it sadly sits outside of the remit for standard NHS funding. This means the centre needs charitable support to continue and we are grateful to Persimmon Homes’ for their donation.

“We are currently building up our portfolio of sensory equipment as many of our children have complex needs and the equipment can create a calming atmosphere and be used to enhance the therapy sessions.”

Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to support The Movement Centre and their invaluable work.

“If people were unsuccessful in their Community Champions application, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again and hopefully they will become our next recipient.”

To nominate and to find out about the terms and conditions people can visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity

