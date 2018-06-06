Charity adds up for Shropshire accountants

Staff from a Shrewsbury accountancy firm have raised over £3,000 for charity in a bumper fundraising year.

The team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Old Potts Way have split the cash between their two chosen causes – Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes, and The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Dyke Yaxley’s Marketing Co-ordinator, Jackie Young, said: “We’re absolutely overwhelmed with the support we’ve received once again this year for all our fundraising activities.

“It’s amazing to see the generosity of our colleagues and friends year on year, and we really do appreciate all the support.

“Our staff vote to select two charities every year and we focus on raising as much as possible for our nominated causes.

“The team has been particularly creative this year with the events and activities we’ve organised, and we’re looking forward to coming up with some even more diverse and interesting ideas for the coming year.”

Dyke Yaxley is renowned for its support for local causes, and the team has taken part in all kinds of activities such as poker nights, quiz nights, cake sales, Christmas jumper day, and a Christmas present wrapping service, an Ironman competition, raffles, a Grand National sweep, and a steps fitness challenge.

This year’s fundraising efforts follow on from the team’s success last year when they raised money for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Severn Hospice.

