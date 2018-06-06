Charity adds up for Shropshire accountants

By
Shropshire Live
-

Staff from a Shrewsbury accountancy firm have raised over £3,000 for charity in a bumper fundraising year.

Jackie Young and Mel Edwards of Dyke Yaxley present a cheque to Maria Jones the MAAC Fund Raising Manager for Shropshire
Jackie Young and Mel Edwards of Dyke Yaxley present a cheque to Maria Jones the MAAC Fund Raising Manager for Shropshire

The team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Old Potts Way have split the cash between their two chosen causes – Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes, and The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Dyke Yaxley’s Marketing Co-ordinator, Jackie Young, said: “We’re absolutely overwhelmed with the support we’ve received once again this year for all our fundraising activities.

“It’s amazing to see the generosity of our colleagues and friends year on year, and we really do appreciate all the support.

“Our staff vote to select two charities every year and we focus on raising as much as possible for our nominated causes.

“The team has been particularly creative this year with the events and activities we’ve organised, and we’re looking forward to coming up with some even more diverse and interesting ideas for the coming year.”

Dyke Yaxley is renowned for its support for local causes, and the team has taken part in all kinds of activities such as poker nights, quiz nights, cake sales, Christmas jumper day, and a Christmas present wrapping service, an Ironman competition, raffles, a Grand National sweep, and a steps fitness challenge.

This year’s fundraising efforts follow on from the team’s success last year when they raised money for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Severn Hospice.

Denise McCartney of Dyke Yaxley, Dennis Silverlock of Phoenix AV Solutions and a blood bike volunteer) with Carol Wright of Dyke Yaxley Telford and Lynne Stone, Corporate Fund Raiser for Blood Bikes
Denise McCartney of Dyke Yaxley, Dennis Silverlock of Phoenix AV Solutions and a blood bike volunteer) with Carol Wright of Dyke Yaxley Telford and Lynne Stone, Corporate Fund Raiser for Blood Bikes
Shropshire Business News sponsored by

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR