Telford student hits the peak with Shukers design project

A design project carried out for a prestige vehicle dealership has gained a 100% pass A-Level mark for a Telford student.

Michael Lloyd, aged 18, from Wellington, is a student at Haberdashers’ Adams School in Newport and produced a display piece for Shukers Land Rover of Ludlow, where it now has pride of place in the Parys Road showrooms.

The artistic creation consists of 25 columns, each to scale and painted in Land Rover vehicle colours, to represent local hills throughout Shropshire emphasising the long-standing connection between Shukers and the county.

Michael, said: “I chose Shukers as my course work ‘client’ because they have been in the county for over 20 years and the support I have been given from them since is simply fantastic. I had a full VIP tour of the Land Rover factory in Solihull as well as extensive assistance from the team here in Ludlow to help me with details and information for the project.

“The finished design piece took a long time to design and create accurately and also includes a poem written by my 16-year-old sister Elizabeth, called The Shropshire Spirit, which is revealed by walking around the interactive display three times.”

Head teacher of Haberdashers’ Adams School, Gary Hickey, who attended the unveiling ceremony in the Ludlow showrooms, commented: “This is a perfect example of successful collaboration between education and industry, giving students an ideal opportunity to experience close engagement with businesses in the community, and for Michael to work so hard and attain perfect top marks is simply outstanding.”

Sam Haydon, of Shukers Land Rover, added: “We have supported Michael as part of our Shukers Youth Program which initiates involvement within the community and we are absolutely delighted that his work has received such recognition and praise, while also providing us with a superb art and design piece for the showrooms.”

