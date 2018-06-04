Agency partners with Shrewsbury charity

Star Public Relations has pledged its support to arts charity and venue, The Hive, which runs creative projects with people in challenging circumstances across Shropshire.

The partnership will see Star PR support The Hive’s efforts to attract new sponsors and partners, as well as help promote the great work undertaken by the Shrewsbury-based charity, which has managed various creative projects since it began in 1999. This has resulted in more than £3 million being brought in to help children and young people develop through creative arts and music making.

Star PR director, Sundeep Sehijpal, said: “We are proud to be partnering with The Hive, which does so much good work with children and young people across the county. So far, The Hive has worked with more than 35,000 people to encourage their talent and potential, build their confidence and offer life-changing creative experiences.”

Through its projects The Hive has worked with, and continues to work with: Looked After Children, Young Carers, NEETs (Young people not in employment, education or training), Armed Forces families, young people in Pupil Referral Units, travelling communities, home education networks, rurally isolated young people, schools and colleges, Youth Services and young people with alcohol and substance misuse issues, among others.

The charity’s CEO, Katie Jennings, said: “Our aim is to continue developing this work for many years to come and the support we will receive from Star PR will help us achieve our goals. We have a reputation as an organisation with a mission to provide a base for young people in Shropshire to explore and build on their creative skills. Our projects take place both at The Hive and across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin and we support thousands of people, some of whom are vulnerable or at risk.”

Any organisation interested in becoming a corporate partner can contact The Hive on 01743 234970 or email admin@hiveonline.org.uk.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by