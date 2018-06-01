Milestone anniversaries for loyal staff at Henshalls

Four members of staff from a Shropshire insurance brokers have clocked up over 80 years’ service between them.

The long-serving employees work for Henshalls at their offices in Newport and Shrewsbury, and they have been recognised for their service at a special presentation ceremony in front of their colleagues.

Managing Director Mark Freeman is celebrating 30 years’ service, Carol Turner and Trish Purcell have both reached their 20-year anniversary, and Sharon Freeman (who is Mark’s wife) has worked for the firm for 15 years.

Fellow Director Martin Pitchford said: “We are extremely lucky to have such dedicated and motivated staff on our team, and to have four employees reaching such incredible milestones all in the same month is a joyous occasion for all of us.

“At Henshalls, we know that our loyal and experienced staff are the key to business success, and we work very hard to ensure everyone has the very best opportunities to develop their skills and build a successful career with us.”

Mark initially joined Henshalls in 1988 and had overall responsibility for the financial management of the company. He quickly progressed to become a partner and in 1999, he was instrumental in negotiating a management buyout with three of the existing partners to form Henshalls Insurance Brokers Ltd.

After becoming Managing Director, he has led the company to continued year on year growth with a current workforce of over 30 staff.

Carol began her Henshalls career in the postal department and has also worked in general administration, on the switchboard and handling banking. She now works with commercial clients.

Trish (who is Carol’s sister) also began in the post room, and her Henshalls career has mirrored Carol’s, working in data entry, banking, administration and supporting personal insurance clients.

Sharon has been managing the Premium Finance arm of the Henshalls business since 2003, and is renowned for her attention to detail, finance skills, and her patience, understanding and excellent customer care skills.

