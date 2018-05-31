Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council invest with FAIRshare Credit Union

Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council celebrate their 30th birthday this year, and this coincides with a £30,000 ethical investment in their local credit union, FAIRshare, to benefit more local residents in the community.

The investment will allow FAIRshare to expand its operations in the area, introducing a new Information Point at the Sambrook Centre on Wednesday and Friday mornings, partnering local schools to introduce School Saver Clubs run by pupils and offering payroll saving partnerships with local employers.

Councillor Jackie Loveridge, Chair of Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council said “FAIRshare Credit Union does an excellent job in helping local people build up savings, avoid falling into the trap of high-interest loans and manage their finances, so they have more money to spend in the local economy or to save for the future. By investing in FAIRshare, Parish Council reserves that would usually be earning minimal interest, will now be invested ethically for the benefit of local people and our community. Helping FAIRshare do more for local people seems a great way to celebrate our first 30 years.”

John Harrower, General Manager of FAIRshare Credit Union said “We’re delighted that the Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council has decided to invest in FAIRshare and congratulate them on their 30th birthday. Investment in FAIRshare keeps money in the local area and helps us help other local people.

We currently have more than 350 FAIRshare members in the parish, more than a third of whom have a loan with FAIRshare. By working in partnership with the parish council and the local community we hope to bring our services to many more local residents.”

As part of the partnership, FAIRshare’s new Information Point is open from 9am – 12.30pm on Wednesdays & Fridays in the Sambrook Centre. Local residents can visit the Information Point for details about FAIRshare, assistance with membership and loan applications and other general inquiries.

Local residents and partner organisations are invited to join Councillors and FAIRshare for coffee and cake at an Open Morning on Wednesday 20th June, 2018, from 9am – 12.30pm, to celebrate this partnership and to find out more about how they can benefit from join FAIRshare Credit Union.

