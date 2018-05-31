New face joins the Martin-Kaye team

A Telford law firm has welcomed a new commercial property solicitor to the team.

Jas Khela is the latest new face to join Martin-Kaye Solicitors, in Euston Way, Telford, and he has wide-ranging experience after completing his training with a city centre legal practice in Birmingham, followed by a move to another Shropshire firm.

“I’m delighted to have joined such a forward-thinking and progressive practice, and everyone has already made me feel very welcome,” said Jas.

“This is a great opportunity for me to develop my skills and to build a career as part of a dynamic and effective team.”

Jas will specialise in a wide variety of commercial property cases including: landlord and tenant issues such as new leases, surrenders, licences, and rent reviews; sales and purchases; and land development including conditional contracts and option agreements.

Martin-Kaye Senior Partner Graham Davies said Jas was an excellent addition to the commercial property department, and he was already building strong contacts with new and existing clients.

“We’re always looking for keen and ambitious lawyers to join us here at Martin-Kaye, and Jas fits the bill perfectly.

“His commercial property skills are excellent, and he’s working very well alongside colleagues who are keen to share their knowledge and experience with him.

“We believe the working environment we can offer is a great setting for lawyers who are looking to develop their skills and learn from our team, and we’re very pleased to see Jas fitting in so well.”

Martin-Kaye’s specialist partner-led commercial property team acts for both sellers and purchasers in all kinds of deals ranging from the property aspects of large restructuring deals, to the sale or purchase of the premises of a small business.

The team acts for both landlords and tenants in leasehold matters too, including rent reviews, security of tenure, new short or long-term leases, lease assignments, sublets and occupational licences.

